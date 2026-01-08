<p>Islamabad: Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday said that the Army was following a policy of zero tolerance towards any threat to national security.</p>.<p>Munir visited Lahore Garrison, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, training standards and key initiatives to enhance combat efficiency, according to a statement by the Army.</p>.<p>During his address with the officers, the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field (CDF and COAS) “emphasised upon Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security, reaffirming the institution’s unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination,” the Army said.</p>.Pakistan's 'unique way' of respecting people's will is jailing PM, giving lifetime immunity to army chief: India at UNSC.<p>Reiterating the Army’s core mission, he noted that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability, while fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and selfless national service.</p>.<p>The COAS & CDF also witnessed a specialised field training exercise showcasing the latest technologies, underscoring the Army’s emphasis on innovation and adaptability to match the dynamic future battlefield.</p>.Pakistan is Munir, Munir is Pakistan. India must wake up.<p>He also inspected sports and recreational facilities being provided to troops, highlighting their importance in maintaining physical fitness, morale, and overall well-being.</p>.<p>The COAS & CDF also visited a High Care Centre at Combined Military Hospital Lahore, lauding the efforts of the medical staff and administration in establishing a fully equipped, state-of-the-art healthcare facility. </p>