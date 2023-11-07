Zimbabwe accused of blocking nurses from taking jobs abroad

Mutare, Zimbabwe: Struggling to survive on her meagre salary, Zimbabwean nurse Jane decided to start a new life abroad but, one year after landing a job in Britain, she is still waiting to pack her bags.

Jane is not alone. Zimbabwean nurses eager to escape deepening poverty say their government is barring them from pursuing opportunities overseas as it seeks to stem a brain drain of health workers.

"The government is holding me to ransom now," said Jane, 35, who only used her first name for fear of reprisals.

"I'm really worried I might not be able to leave," added the single mother-of-three who can no longer afford to eat lunch as sky-high inflation sabotages her finances.

Nurses say the authorities are frustrating their efforts to migrate by failing to provide a crucial document confirming their professional status without which they cannot take up overseas jobs.

The Health Ministry took over the issuing of "verification letters" early last year from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe - the profession's regulatory body – which used to turn them around within days.

Unions in the southern African country estimate that thousands of nurses are affected.

Simbarashe Tafirenyika, president of the Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union, said some ministry officials were exploiting the situation by demanding hefty bribes to expedite documents.

The government, which has also doubled the document application fee to $300, did not respond to requests for comment, but ministers have repeatedly voiced concern over the exodus of doctors and nurses abroad.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who has announced plans to criminalise the foreign recruitment of health staff, says it is wrong that Zimbabwe spends vast sums training health workers only for them to be poached by richer countries.

But nurses say it is unfair for the government to stop them leaving when many of them earn less than $100 a month.