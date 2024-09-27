'Zombie' hurricane John comes back to life, lashing Mexico's Pacific coast

Mexico City: Hurricane John strengthened once again on Thursday as it hurled rain at Mexico's southwestern coast dotted with ports and tourist hotspots, an area already soaked by the slow-moving storm system over the past several days.

John has churned menacingly near the stretch of coastline since Monday, weakening and strengthening again as it impacted major cargo ports, temporarily shutting local airports as well as claiming at least five lives, mostly due to mudslides.

AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell referred to John as a "zombie" storm - a term that refers to systems that dissipate before strengthening back into a storm, first coined by the US National Weather Service in 2020 when the remnants of storm Paulette regenerated near the Azores after striking Bermuda.

In 2004, Hurricane Ivan, which lasted close to an entire month, smashed the Caribbean before dissipating and coming back to life to strike the United States. Ivan caused some $26 billion in damages for that year.

Christopher Rozoff, atmospheric scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said John was slow-moving and had no large-scale steering forces moving it elsewhere.

This, Rozoff said, made it "prone to take a disastrous path back over sea to reintensify and further torment the Mexican coast with extreme rainfall."

John was hurling rain across the Mexican state of Guerrero on Thursday, after already hitting the state earlier in the week in a strike that uprooted trees, knocked out power to tens of thousands and triggered deadly landslides that crushed houses.

Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado on Thursday morning urged residents to take all precautions, a day after a rising tide battered beach-front restaurants in Acapulco, one of the state's top resort areas, and rains flooded nearby roads.