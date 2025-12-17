<p>Singapore-based real estate developer 1-OAK has announced its entry into Bareilly with three new developments, marking a major milestone in its India expansion and signaling a shift toward premium, design-led housing in Tier-2 cities.</p><p>The move reflects 1-OAK’s strategic focus on emerging urban markets, where demand for modern, well-planned living spaces is rising rapidly. The developer operates across Singapore, Thailand, the UK, Switzerland, and the UAE, and has already established a strong footprint in India through successful projects in Lucknow.</p><p>Contrary to some perceptions, Eden@1 is 1-OAK’s third residential project in Lucknow, following Atmos and Nature—both of which received Iconic Project recognition at The Economic Times Real Estate Awards. All three developments were sold out in record time, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for quality, design excellence, and timely delivery.</p><p>“In Lucknow, we saw an overwhelming response that validated our design-led, customer-first approach,” said Amritanshu Roy, Director, 1-OAK. “We are now excited to bring the same global standards to Bareilly, a city that is fast emerging in Uttar Pradesh’s growth story.”</p><p>Three Key Projects Planned in Bareilly</p><p>In Bareilly, 1-OAK will roll out three distinct residential developments:</p><p>A premium group housing project with an integrated commercial complex on the Nainital–Pilibhit Road, aimed at offering a cohesive live-work urban experience.</p><p>A community-centric residential township at Ahlaadpur, located close to the first site, designed around green open spaces, shared amenities, and neighborhood living.</p><p>A third residential project in Singhai Kayesthan, near Pilibhit Road, catering to growing housing demand in Bareilly’s expanding urban corridor.</p><p>All projects will be fully RERA-compliant and will feature smart home technologies, landscaped green zones, sustainability-driven planning, and amenities focused on community wellbeing.</p><p>Tier-2 Cities Drive the Next Growth Cycle</p><p>1-OAK’s Bareilly foray comes at a time when Tier-2 cities are attracting strong buyer and investor interest, supported by improving infrastructure, better connectivity, and rising urban aspirations. According to industry data, housing sales in major Tier-2 markets increased 4% to 1.78 lakh units in 2024, while total sales value surged 20% to ₹1.52 lakh crore. Cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad recorded price appreciation of over 20% year-on-year, outperforming several metro markets.</p><p>With upcoming launches planned in Ambala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Nagpur, 1-OAK aims to double its India exposure over the next two years as part of its FDI-backed growth strategy.</p><p>“Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a real estate transformation,” Roy added. “At 1-OAK, we are proud to be at the forefront of this change—bringing global expertise to local markets.”</p><p>Pre-bookings and site visits for the Bareilly projects are expected to begin in the coming months, with industry observers anticipating strong demand from both end-users and long-term investors.</p>