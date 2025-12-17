Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Govt to push 'G RAM G Bill'; Oppn to meet to chalk out floor strategy

Hello Readers. Ignoring demands from the Opposition to send the draft legislations to Parliamentary committees, the Modi government is moving ahead with passage of SHANTI Bill on nuclear sector and VB-G RAM G Bill on rural employment guarantee in Lok Sabha today. The Congress, meanwhile, has issued a whip in the lower House of Parliament mandating its MPs to be present for the next three days. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 04:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

08:0917 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Congress MPs to meet in the CPP office in Parliament today to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House for the day

08:0917 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| 'Difficult to understand, violates Constitution...': Hindi names of new bills sparks row in Parliament

08:0917 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates| Government pushes SHANTI, VB-G RAM G Bills for passage amid Opposition pushback

Published 17 December 2025, 02:47 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraParliamentMallikarjun KhargeLok SabhaRajya SabhaWinter SessionBills

Follow us on :

Follow Us