Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Govt to push 'G RAM G Bill'; Oppn to meet to chalk out floor strategy
Hello Readers. Ignoring demands from the Opposition to send the draft legislations to Parliamentary committees, the Modi government is moving ahead with passage of SHANTI Bill on nuclear sector and VB-G RAM G Bill on rural employment guarantee in Lok Sabha today. The Congress, meanwhile, has issued a whip in the lower House of Parliament mandating its MPs to be present for the next three days. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 04:05 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 02:47 IST