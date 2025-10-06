How many medals India has won at World Para Athletics Championships: See full list

DH Web Desk
Shailesh Kumar won the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 class at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025.
Shailesh Kumar
Credit: Reuters
India’s para javelin ace, Sumit Antil, secured his third consecutive gold at the World Para Athletics Championships by winning the F64 category. His fifth attempt saw a massive throw of 71.37M, breaking his own previous record of 70.83M set in 2023.
Sumit Antil
Credit: PTI
Sandip Sanjay Sargar clinched gold in the F44 men's javelin throw with a personal best of 62.82M at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025.
Sandip Sanjay Sargar
Credit: PTI
Rinku Hooda won his maiden gold at the World Championships title with a throw of 66.37M in the Men’s javelin throw F46 class.
Rinku Hooda
Credit: Instagram/@hoodarinku
Ekta Bhyan claimed the silver medal in the women’s F51 club throw event at the World Para Athletics Championships.
Ekta Bhyan
Credit: Instagram/@ektabhyan
Defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji picked up a silver with a season-best time of 55.16sec.
Deepthi Jeevanji
Credit: PTI
Sundar Singh Gurjar sent his spear to 64.76M to take the silver.
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Credit: PTI
With a 62.67m season-best, Sandeep Chaudhary claimed silver in the Men’s F44 Javelin, adding to India’s success at the World Para Athletics Championships.
Sandeep Chaudhary
Credit: PTI
Yogesh Kathuniya secured a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 event.
Yogesh Kathuniya
Credit: Instagram/@yogeshkathuniya
Dharambir, a 2024 Paralympic gold and World Championship bronze medallist, claimed silver in the Men’s F51 Club Throw with a throw of 29.71m.
Dharambir Nain
Credit: Instagram/@dharambir_paralympian
Simran Sharma maintained her fine form to clinch silver in the Women’s 200m T12 final.
Simran Sharma
Credit: Instagram/@simransharmaply
Preethi Pal clocked 14.33s to bag silver in the Women’s 100m T35.
Preethi Pal
Credit: Instagram/@preethi__pal
Paris Paralympics gold medallist in F41 javelin event Navdeep Singh, favourite to win gold on home turf, also settled for silver.
Navdeep Singh
Credit: Instagram/@navdeepjavelin
Overcoming a year of injury struggles, Varun Bhati made a remarkable comeback in New Delhi, clinching bronze in the Men’s High Jump at the Championships.
Varun Bhati
Credit: Instagram/@varun_singh_bhati
Atul Kaushik secured bronze in the Men’s F57 Discus Throw with a strong 45.61M effort.
Atul Kaushik
Credit: Reuters
Soman Rana clinched the bronze medal in the Men’s F57 Shot Put at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
Soman Rana
Credit: PTI
By winning her second medal in the Women’s 200M T35, Preethi Pal etched her name in history with two Paralympic track medals.
Preethi Pal
Credit: Instagram/@preethi__pal
Pardeep Kumar won a bronze medal in the discus throw F64 event, with a season-best throw of 46.23M.
Pardeep Kumar
Credit: PTI
Praveen Kumar clinched bronze in the men's high jump T64 with a season-best clearance of 2.00M.
Praveen Kumar
Credit: PTI
Sandeep won the bronze medal in the men's 200M T44.
Sandeep
Credit: PTI