<p>Mumbai: The alliance between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS is being made from ‘dil’ and ‘dimag’ and involves ‘tan-man-dhan’, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said on Monday after back-to-back meetings of the cousins in the run up to the Maharashtra local bodies elections. </p><p>"This alliance will be made from 'dil' (heart) and 'dimag' (mind). This is not a political alliance. This is an alliance made with tan-mann-dhan (body, mind, and wealth),” said Raut, the Man Friday of Uddhav and close friend of Raj. </p><p>Raut, a journalist-politician, said that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi. "Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi with real saffron colour. He will not be someone who will bend before Delhi,” he said, adding that the talks between the Thackeray cousins have progressed and travelled a long distance. </p><p>The developments inviting the Thackeray cousins are being closely watched by the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). </p><p>The UBT Sena is part of the MVA and Thackeray is an important leader of the Congress-led I.N.D.IA. Opposition alliance. </p>.'Don’t even think of suicide': Uddhav Thackeray as MVA asks for Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers .<p>On the other hand, Raj was once considered close to BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he did not contest and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, in the subsequent Vidhan Sabha polls, he contested independently. </p><p>Asked whether Raj would become a part of the MVA , Raut said that only Raj can respond to this question.</p><p>"The MVA was formed out of three major parties. The MNS is an independent party. The discussions are between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS (for the civic polls). However, the ties with the MVA are good and Raj Thackeray has good ties with the MVA leaders," he said.</p><p>He pointed out that the MVA was formed for the Assembly, and the party will come up with a new formula for the civic body polls.</p><p>When asked about the official announcement about an alliance between the two parties, he said there are 27 civic bodies in the state, and it is necessary to have a detailed discussion on every seat and panel. </p><p>“The political situation in every civic body is different, and discussions are taking place between leaders at the local level,” he said, adding that situations and circumstances vary in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, Nashik and so on. </p>