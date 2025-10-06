LIVE Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Fake news on social media, other platforms will be countered strictly: CEC

Hello Readers. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, with the BJP holding 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates on this.