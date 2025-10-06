Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Fake news on social media, other platforms will be countered strictly: CEC

Hello Readers. The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, with the BJP holding 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates on this.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:59 IST
16:2906 Oct 2025

Polling stations in Bihar elections to have mobile phone deposit counters: CEC

16:2806 Oct 2025

Second last round of EVM/ VVPATs counting shall be taken up after after counting of postal ballots paper: CEC

16:2506 Oct 2025

First Initiatives in Bihar Elections 

16:2106 Oct 2025

Fake news on social media and other platform will be countered strictly: CEC

16:2006 Oct 2025

Bihar Assembly elections

Published 06 October 2025, 09:30 IST
