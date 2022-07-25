Ahmedabad man kills drug-addict son, chops off body parts using grinding machine

In a gruesome incident from Ahmedabad, a 62-year-old man has been held by the crime branch for killing his drug-addict son and disposing of the body by using a grinding machine and scattering the body parts in different areas of the city. The accused was held on Saturday in Rajasthans’s Gangapur, while he was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh in a train.

According to the police, Neelesh Joshi, a retired assistant traffic superintendent, was often assaulted and threatened by his son Swayam (21). On July 18, Swayam demanded money from Joshi for liquor and drugs, but on refusal, the demand escalated into a fight with Swayam beating his father, The Times of India reported.

Swayam, under the influence of drugs, attacked his father and in retaliation, Joshi struck Swayam’s head with a grinding stone, police told the publication.

Joshi informed the cops that after repeatedly hitting Swayam on his head with a stone grinder, he went to a temple and then to a hardware shop in Kalupur from where he bought a grinding machine. Joshi then chopped off the body, dumped the torso in vasna, the legs near Parimal Garden, the head in Gujarat University ground and the hands in Jivraj Park.

CCTV footage established this as the cops found an elderly man riding on his scooter with the bags, later to be seen dumping bags in Vasna and Parimal Garden. Joshi later boarded a bus for Surat.

The police found the torso from Sorainagar locality of Vasna on July 20 and legs at Parimal Garden two days later. He was currently employed as an ambulance driver by a private hospital. His daughter, a doctor, and his wife have been living in Germany for the last five years, the report added.

Swayam was a school drop-out after failing class 10 exam and was unemployed at the time of his death.