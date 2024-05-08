Allahabad HC sets aside govt order removing DSP from his post

Allowing the writ petition filed by Yadav, Justice Prakash Padia observed, "It is clear that the screening committee has not recorded any subjective satisfaction and in vague term has recorded the findings that the petitioner is fit for compulsory retirement and that too without considering individual cases of the government servant."

"The report further established that the service record has not at all been considered by the respondent while passing the order of compulsory retirement. The order dated November 7, 2019 directing for compulsory retirement further contains the detail of earlier punishment orders. Thus, this order (November 7) casts stigma and also amounts to double punishment," the court said in its ruling passed last week.