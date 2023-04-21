Banks refuse to deposit coins from Shirdi temple due to space crunch

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) is facing a unique problem. With lakhs of rupees donated in the temple in the form of coins, the trust is facing issues with depositing these coins as the banks have said that they cannot accommodate these coins due to space constraints, reported Times of India.

According to the report, the trust deposits around Rs 28 lakh in coins every month with the banks having around Rs 11 crore of the trust’s money in the form of coins.

Rahul Jadhav, the CEO of the trust told ToI that as many as four state-owned banks in Shirdi have now stopped taking coins due to lack of space. "Officials of these four banks said they have no space to keep the coins they get every day. This is a big problem for the trust," Jadhav added.

The trust will now write directly to the Reserve Bank of India on this matter.

“Simultaneously, we have decided to approach banks in other parts of Ahmednagar district, as well as the state, to help us. We will open accounts of the trust in such banks, so that coins can be deposited there," Jadhav was quoted as saying in the report.

Banks complained to the SSST in 2019 about how sacks of coins were taking up space at their branches. The trust had then offered the banks to use the temple premises to store these coins. However, banks declined the offer citing rules.