'Chanakya neeti' means kidnapping MLAs? asks Shiv Sena

Ahead of the crucial trust vote in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Deputy and NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party in its mouthpiece, Saamana, spoke of "Operation Lotus" and "match-fixing", and accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs of rival parties.

"We know of one Bhagat Singh who went to the gallows for India's Independence....and now the second Bhagat Singh who tries to demolish democracy in the darkness of night," the strongly-worded editorial said.

Does "Chanakya neeti" means kidnapping MLAs, the Shiv Sena wanted to know. The editorial questioned on what basis Fadnavis-Pawar duo has been sworn in.

"(BJP leader and Union Minister) Nitin Gadkari has compared this to cricket. Let us also tell him that let there be match-fixing but these gamblers won't be able to defeat 'Satyamev Jayate'. When majority will be proved, the 105 martyrs of Maharashtra will be happy. We want to tell the people of Maharashtra, don't worry,” said the Saamana editorial.

"The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have presented a letter with signature of 162 MLAs in the Raj Bhavan," it said.

In the editorial, Sena further asked, "Despite such a clear picture, on what basis did the Governor appoint Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister."