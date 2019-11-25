Closeness to Ajit dada lands Dhananjay Munde in trouble

Dhananjay Munde's closeness to rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has landed him in trouble. The 44-year-old charismatic leader and orator holds the key and could perhaps piece together the story of what exactly happened and how it happened.

Munde had avoided speaking to the media but he is being looked upon with suspicion. On Sunday evening, he posted on social media pledging his loyalty to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. "I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours. @PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks," Munde posted on Twitter and Facebook.

On Saturday, when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, some NCP MLAs who were present, alleged that they were called to Munde's bungalow and misled to Raj Bhavan. It was, however, not is clear whether he was in the bungalow at that time or not. He was also not spotted in Raj Bhavan.

Munde was incommunicado for some hours but made a dramatic entry at the meeting convened by NCP president, where he was made to sit in the dias.

Munde is leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and now a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He had defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde from Parli in Vidhan Sabha polls.

Munde, the son of Pandit Anna Munde, started off with the BJP under Gopinath Munde. However, because of political rivalry with Pankaja, he raised a banner of revolt against his uncle. In 2012, Ajit brought him to the NCP, which was then disapproved by several senior NCP leaders.

"Munde is close to Ajit dada and Devendra ji. He knows the whole story or big part of the story," an informed source said.