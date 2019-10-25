Haryana polls: BJP reaches out to Dushyant Chautala

The controversy surrounding Gopal Kanda, the one who was in the fray of becoming the kingmaker, has forced BJP to seek support from JJP's founder Dushyant Chautala in a bid to form government in Haryana, according to an NDTV report.

Chief minister candidate Manohar Lal Khattar , Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and Dushyant Chautala met at BJP chief Amit Shah's residence today evening to discuss the alliance of the two parties in the state.

Haryana has witnessed a hung Assembly in the 2019 Assembly elections, but BJP with 40 seats are confident of gaining majority by getting support from other parties. As per the NDTV report, eight independent MLAs have pledged their support to BJP.