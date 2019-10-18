Maharashtra: 29 pc of candidates face criminal charges

Nearly 32 per cent of candidates in the running in Maharashtra are crorepatis while around 29 per cent face criminal charges in Maharashtra.

According to a report prepared by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW), the average assets of the candidates were Rs 4.21 crore.

The ADR & MEW analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 3,112 of the 3,237 candidates in fray in 288 Assembly seats of the state. The details of 125 candidates could not be analysed because of the unavailability of properly scanned affidavits on the Election Commission of India website.

Of the candidates analysed, 1,007 (32 per cent) are crorepatis. Among them, BJP has the maximum (126), followed by Congress (115), Shiv Sena (101), NCP (52) and MNS (99).

Across the state, 59 candidates have declared zero assets.

As far as criminal charges are concerned, 29 per cent have criminal charges against them.

Party wise, BJP candidates face maximum charges (96), Congress (83), Shiv Sena (75), NCP (73).

Ninteen candidates face charges of murder and 60 attempts to murder. Four candidates face rape charges while 67 have declared cases related to crime against women.

As many as 1,629(52%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 1286(41%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. 76 candidates are diploma holder and 84 candidates are literate. There are 36 candidates who are Illiterate while one candidate has not given his educational qualifications details.

A total of 2,157(69%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 896 (29%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 70 years. There are 47(2%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 71 to 80 years. 7 candidates have not given their age. There are 4 candidates who have declared age to be above 80 years whereas one candidate has declared his age to be below 25 years.