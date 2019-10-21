Maharashtra Polls: Voter turnout exceeds 61%

Nearly 60.5 per cent of the total 8.98 crore electorate voted on Monday in Maharashtra - the first state to go to polls after the Lok Sabha elections that were swept by BJP.

The double-engine growth pattern of prime minister Narendra Modi seems to work as the voting percentage hovered around what the state saw in 2014 Vidhan Sabha and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The polling was by and large peaceful except few incidents of violence including firing on the candidate of Swabhimani Paksha in Amravati district and attack on the wife of a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate in Solapur district.