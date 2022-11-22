New feeder bus service from Cubbon Park metro station

The BMTC has introduced a new metro feeder route, MF-8, to connect the Cubbon Park metro station with the surrounding areas. The bus will leave from the Cubbon Park metro station, travel via Cunningham Road, Jain Hospital, Sardar Patel Bhavan, Mount Carmel College, St Anne's College and Ali Asker Road before returning to the station.
