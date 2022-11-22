New feeder bus service from Cubbon Park metro station

New feeder bus service from Cubbon Park metro station

This has been done to connect the Cubbon Park metro station with the surrounding areas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2022, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 04:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC has introduced a new metro feeder route, MF-8, to connect the Cubbon Park metro station with the surrounding areas. The bus will leave from the Cubbon Park metro station, travel via Cunningham Road, Jain Hospital, Sardar Patel Bhavan, Mount Carmel College, St Anne's College and Ali Asker Road before returning to the station.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC
Cubbon Park

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Government panel finalises Kannada Goddess's image

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Barred from stadiums, Iran women travel to World Cup

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

Pics | Homes shattered, 162 dead in Indonesia quake

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

 