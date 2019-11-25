Ravi Rana holds key to independents' support in Maha

Yuva Swabhiman Party founder Ravi Rana has been tasked by the BJP to get all the Independent MLAs in its favour. As of now the Independents are divided between the BJP and Shiv Sena camps, but, majority will go with the tide.

Rana, who is just 34, is a three-time Independent MLA from Badnera. He is directly in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The Independent legislators would vote in favour of BJP," he said.

"The state now has good CM (Devendra Fadnavis) and Deputy CM (Ajit Pawar). MLAs will be more than 175, it will increase even more due to what is happening in Shiv Sena," he said in an open ended statement.

Rana has friends in all political parties and have excellent networking abilities. His wife, actress-model Navneet Kaur Rana, is an Independent MP from Amravati seat. In the Lok Sabha polls, she was supported by NCP-Congress combine and defeated Shiv Sena's five-time MP Anandrao Adsul. In the Parliament, she chose to spoke against Shiv Sena, despite poll support from the NCP.

The couple are followers of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. They got married in a mass marriage ceremony in February 2011, in which 3,100 couples tied a knot.