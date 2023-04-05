SC junks Oppn plea accusing Centre of misusing CBI, ED

SC junks plea by 14 Opposition parties accusing Centre of misusing CBI, ED

The Supreme Court said it cannot lay down guidelines in abstract without factual context with a case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:17 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by 14 parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders and seeking guidelines for the future.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said that “laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of a case will be dangerous”.

Sensing the disinclination on the part of the top court in entertaining the plea, senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition.

Also read: Does the Opposition still belong in the nation?

“Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn,” the bench ordered.

“You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases,” the bench said.

The plea alleged an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the J-K National Conference.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

 