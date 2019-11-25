SC order on Maharashtra floor test on Nov 26 morning

The political uncertainty in Maharashtra would continue to linger a little longer with the Supreme Court on Monday reserving its order on a plea by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to direct the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said the court would pass its order on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

Solicitor General, appearing for the Governor's Secretary presented the letter submitted by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, claiming support of 105 BJP MLAs and 54 of NCP MLAs along with some independent legislators.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for the Shiv Sena and NCP and Congress, respectively, pressed for conducting floor test. Singhvi contended that Ajit Pawar has already been removed from the party. "It is fraud on democracy and it is a crime of the worst kind as the Governor went by a letter without any covering letter. He went by signature of MLAs electing Ajit Pawar as their leader," Singhvi said. He pointed out there was no covering letter to show the MLAs were supporting Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Singhvi sought to produce the affidavit by NCP MLAs contrary to claims by the BJP and Ajit Pawar.

Sibal, claiming to have an affidavit of 154 MLAs, questioned as to what was the national emergency to revoke President's Rule on Saturday, other than to prevent Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to claim stake to form the government.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP MLAs, contended the Governor had already given time to the Fadnavis government to prove majority and the top court should not interfere into the matter. He claimed the support of 170 MLAs. "There is no case for ad interim order. Question is if a quasi judicial authority of Speaker can be issued orders (for floor test)," he asked.

"Floor test is imperative. The Governor acted wisely and have given time for floor test. Where is the ground for the Supreme Court to fix a time line? Floor test can happen any time. Nothing is left in this case," Rohatgi said.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Ajit Pawar-led NCP said the list of support given by him was legally and constitutionally correct. "I am the NCP. The Supreme Court had said in the Karnataka disqualified MLAs case that it would not allow leapfrogging in such cases," he said.

The Solicitor General said, "Grant us two or three days time. It is not that an imposter is going to function as the chief minister. Here, the entire stubble (Shiv Sena) has gone to the other side, it is not a case of horse trading."