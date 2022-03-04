Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BJP holds meeting of Punjab candidates

More than 55 per cent voting was recorded in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has ordered repoll in 12 polling stations of five assembly constituencies in Manipur where polling was held on February 28. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
BJP holds meeting of Punjab candidates
The BJP held a meeting of its 73 party candidates who contested the Punjab Assembly polls, just days before the results of the election are to be declared.
The elections were held on February 20 and the results of it will be announced on March 10.
The BJP fought the polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
At the meeting, BJP leaders led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took feedback from the party candidates regarding the elections.
Uttar Pradesh sees record seizure of cash, drugs during Assembly polls
A record Rs 328 crore worth of inducements to voters such as cash, liquor and narcotics have been seized in Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the assembly poll schedule on January 8, Election Commission sources said on Thursday.
Manipur all set for final phase of polling on March 5
The over two-months-long hectic poll campaign for the second phase of the 60-member Manipur Assembly elections came to an end on Thursday afternoon ahead of voting on Saturday for the remaining 22 seats in six districts.
Election officials said that more than 300 companies of Central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the second phase in Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong districts for Saturday's polling.
Thoubal falls in the valley area while the other five districts are in the mountainous areas bordering Assam and Nagaland, as well as Myanmar, making security forces maintain high vigil along both the international and the inter-state borders.
Caste equations to decide UP poll outcome in last 2 phases
Voters in 57 seats in 10 eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh cast their votes on Thursday, whose outcome will largely hinge on parties’ deft handling of caste arithmetic in a region that lacks a “pan-state leader”.
Repolling in 12 polling stations of Manipur to be held on March 5
The Election Commission has ordered repoll in 12 polling stations of five assembly constituencies in Manipur where polling was held on February 28.
Over 55% voting recorded in sixth phase of UP Assembly polls
More than 55 per cent voting was recorded in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday.
The prominent faces among the 676 candidates for 57 seats spread across 10 districts in this phase included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.
According to tentative figures updated at 7 pm, 55.79 per cent polling was recorded. In 2017 assembly polls, the turnout was 56.47 per cent in these 57 seats.
