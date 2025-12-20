<p>Over the past month, the Karnataka government has been undergoing an internal turmoil as questions abound over power sharing between Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>. These speculations were laid to rest on Friday when Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress high command was “in my favour.”</p><p>The past month has seen tensions rise between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over a potential leadership change in the state.</p>.Congress high command is 'in my favour': CM Siddaramaiah denies half-term decision.<p>While speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Siddaramaiah clearly said he never mentioned that he would be chief minister for only two-and-a-half years.</p><p>"I have completed a five-year term once. I am the Chief Minister now. I believe, the high command is my favour. I will continue till the high command orders," he said. </p><p>When Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sought know if the Congress Legislature Party had chosen him as leader for five years or two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister said, "There was no decision on two-and-a half years".</p>.<p>While speaking to the media, Shivakumar said on Friday that he along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did reach an agreement on power sharing.</p><p>However, when questioned regarding Siddaramaiah's comments on completing the five-year-term, he said, “I have never said he (Siddaramaiah) won’t be there for five years. I have also not said that high command was not in his favour. He (Siddaramaiah) is the CM of the state because the high command is with him.”</p><p>Shivakumar said the power-sharing agreement was forged by the high command and both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will go by it. </p>.<p>The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in Chief Minister in the State, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.<br><br>The speculation was fuelled by a rumoured "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar when the government was formed in 2023.</p>