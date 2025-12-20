Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka seat sharing debate settled? Here's what DKS, Siddaramaiah had to say in the assembly

The past month has seen tensions rise between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over a potential leadership change in the state.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 07:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us