Assembly Polls 2022 Live: AAP to announce its CM face for Punjab next week
updated: Jan 12 2022, 09:14 ist
Ex-Goa BJP Minister Michael Lobo joined the Congress on Tuesday. Meanwhile, AIMIM Muzaffarnagar dist president, party workers were booked over breach of model code and Covid norms. Stay tuned for updates.
Punjab Polls | AAP to announce name of CM face next week
We assure people of Punjab to improve law & order situation & ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all - be it PM or anyone else. Name of CM's face will be announced next week: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh.
With back to back inductions of leaders from different parties, SP has taken a leaf from BJP's rule book and managed to give an impression of a resurgent party in UP ahead of polls.
Tapping the perception of anger among the Brahmin community against the Yogi government, SP has inducted a number of Brahmin leaders in its fold from different parties -- BJP MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar, Digvijay Narain Chaubey, BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and his brother Kushal Tiwari (both sons of known Bahubali Brahmin leader from Gorakhpur Harishankar Tiwari, a known detractor of Yogi Adityanath. This was after the SP inducted six suspended BSP MLAs in October last year.
With Maurya quitting with five of his supporting MLAs from the Yogi government, two prominent non-Yadav OBC leaders representing Kushwaha and Rajbhar communities are out of BJP, posing a challenge before the BJP's Extremely Backward castes outreach.
Of OBCs, which are roughly 44% of UP’s electorate, Yadavs are most dominant numerically followed by Kushwahas (Koeris) while Mayawati's community Jatav is dominant among 21% Dalits. Swami Prasad Maurya, the then BSP national secretary was inducted into BJP in 2016 while another Maurya leader Keshav Prasad Maurya was made BJP state chief. Keshav Maurya later became Deputy CM. Mauryas are also called Kachhis, Kushwahas, Sainis and Shakyas,
Maurya's induction a shot in the arm for Samajwadi Party's Muslim Yadav plus outreach
When BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who like late Ram Vilas Paswan is considered a "Mausam Vaigyanik" of politics, resigned from the Yogi cabinet in UP to join Samajwadi Party and flagged his discomfort with "adversarial ideology"and "complete apathetic approach towards Dalits, OBCsand others", he played a script which could help Akhilesh Yadav give an edge to his MY (Muslim Yadav) plus outreach, which once Mulayam Singh Yadav represented in the state politics.
Setback for BJP: UP minister quits cabinet, 3 other MLAs leave party; likely to join SP
In a jolt to the BJP inpoll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet and three other MLAs announced they are quitting the party.
Maurya is widely expected to join the Samajwadi Party but has not made a formal declaration. The SP, however, welcomed him to their fold, even sharing a picture that showed him with party president Akhilesh Yadav.
AIMIM Muzaffarnagar dist president, party workers booked over breach of model code, Covid norms
The AIMIM's Muzaffarnagar district president and dozens of party workers were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and coronavirus norms by organising a public meeting here on Tuesday, officials said.
Intazar and 23 other party workers were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act for their public meeting at Inniyazupura village under Kotwali police station, SHO Anand Dev Mishra said
