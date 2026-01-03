Menu
Pawan Kalyan lays foundation for TTD-funded facilities at Telangana's Kondagattu temple

Accompanied by TTD Chairman B R Naidu and others, Kalyan arrived by helicopter earlier in the day to lay the foundation stone for a 96-room accommodation facility and other buildings at the temple.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 12:15 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 12:15 IST
