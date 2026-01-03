<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for a choultry and other buildings at the renowned Lord Hanuman temple here on Saturday.</p><p>The buildings will be constructed at Rs 35.19 crore, funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.</p><p>According to a press release, the TTD sanctioned the funds for the project following Kalyan’s intervention.</p><p>During his visit to the Kondagattu temple in 2024, temple officials and priests had informed Kalyan about the need for a choultry and a separate building where devotees observing ‘Hanuman Deeksha’—a devotional vow—could perform concluding rituals.</p><p>Accompanied by TTD Chairman B R Naidu and others, Kalyan arrived by helicopter earlier in the day to lay the foundation stone for a 96-room accommodation facility and other buildings at the temple.</p>.Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi calls Assam polls fight between people and 'raja'.<p>The priests later accorded him Vedic blessings.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Kalyan said he considered it a privilege to worship Hanuman at Kondagattu and assured efforts to facilitate the construction of a path for ‘giri pradakshina’ (circumambulation of the temple hill).</p><p>He said he would personally participate in ‘kar seva’ for laying the path, adding that Hanuman is his family deity.</p><p>Kalyan also said more development works should be undertaken at the Kondagattu temple to improve facilities for devotees.</p><p>Telangana Minister for Scheduled Castes Development and Tribal Welfare Adluri Lakshman Kumar, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.</p>