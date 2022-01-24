Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Samajwadi Party demands ban on opinion polls
updated: Jan 24 2022, 07:38 ist
Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday termed the opinion polls being aired on different media platforms as a 'violation' of the model of conduct and demanded a ban on them. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.
07:38
Manohar Parrikar ji has always worked for BJP's win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision & fulfil his father's dream: : BJP General Secretary C T Ravi
Only BJP can give people a stable govt. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on Jan 30: BJP General Secretary C T Ravi
07:37
Punjab Polls: Filing of nomination to begin from Jan 25, scrutiny of nomination on Feb 2
06:10
06:09
India's tallest man joins Samajwadi Party, wants to 'dwarf' opponents
Dharmendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, who claims to be the tallest man in the country at 8 feet and one inch, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).
06:08
AFSPA repeal tops agenda of BJP's partner NPP in Manipur
Efforts for repealing the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA), 1958 tops the list of promises National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur, made to the voters in its manifesto for the Assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.
