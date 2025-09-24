BDA to hold meeting on Bengaluru Business Corridor land acquisition

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to meet landowners whose property has been notified for the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project.</p>.<p>The meeting will be held at 11 am on Thursday in the boardroom at the BDA head office.</p>.<p>The meeting was scheduled at the request of farmers who raised concerns and questions about the status of the project, earlier known as the Peripheral Ring Road.</p>.<p>The project requires about 2,560 acres of land, but there is resentment over compensation. Farmers want the BDA to compensate them under the 2014 Land Acquisition Act, while the government has said compensation will be twice the guidance value.</p>