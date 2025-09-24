National eGovernance Award 2025 conferred to BBMP’s e-khata initiative  

<p>Bengaluru: The Government of India has honoured the BBMP’s e-khata initiative with the 'National eGovernance Award 2025' at the 28th National eGov Awards ceremony.</p>.<p>The e-khata project was recognised for its pioneering role in digitising property records, ensuring transparency, and strengthening citizen service delivery in Bengaluru.</p>.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams BBMP, citizens over Bengaluru garbage crisis.<p>The award was received by Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Munish Moudgil, IAS (Special Commissioner, GBA), Lakshmi Devi, Joint Commissioner (Revenue), and the entire e-khata team of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh presented the award.</p>