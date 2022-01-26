Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Congress announces second list of 23 candidates for Punjab polls
Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Congress announces second list of 23 candidates for Punjab polls
updated: Jan 26 2022, 06:45 ist
The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. With this, the party has finalised candidates for 109 of 117 seats. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
06:42
UP polls: Two women among 8 more candidates declared by BJP
The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women --- Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat.
06:40
ECI to send coloured voter ID Cards, Bengal officials awarded for conduct of elections
TheElectionCommission of India(ECI) has decided to courier coloured Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday. The service was launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. “We will start sending the voter cards directly to recipients by post. The service will be officially launched on National Voters’ Day,” he said.
06:39
Congress announces 23 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls
The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar's daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar.
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of Assembly elections 2022 updates