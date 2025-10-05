Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Police cannot complete Zubeen death inquiry if Assamese people in Singapore don’t join probe: CM Himanta Sarma

People of Assam should put pressure on the Assamese community of Singapore so that those concerned are sent here, Sarma said.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 04:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 04:51 IST
India NewsSingaporeAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us