Today's Horoscope – August 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 August 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 7
Taurus
Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations.
Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 2
Gemini
Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3
Cancer
Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today.
Colour: Ochre | Number: 5
Leo
Tense situations at work possible. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Expansion, opportunity, learning will come through a partner - romantic or business.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 8
Virgo
It's a day of self-discovery. Your potential and strengths will be acclaimed. Family or emotional life will require your attention. Watch out for small accidents or problems at home.
Colour: Red | Number: 6
Libra
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 1
Scorpio
Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
Colour: Purple | Number: 9
Sagittarius
Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy.
Colour: White | Number: 4
Capricorn
Personal alterations will be in your best interest. A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today.
Colour: Primrose | Number: 7
Aquarius
Secret affairs may cause complication today. Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today.
Colour: Green | Number: 3
Pisces
Rewards for past good deeds will highlight your day. Follow through on something that you began a long time ago. You are very productive today.
Colour: Burnt-Orange | Number: 6