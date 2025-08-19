'Van vandalised, strays forcibly freed': Animal lovers 'attack' MCD dog catchers at Delhi's Rohini area

<p>New Delhi: A veterinary department team of the MCD was allegedly assaulted by a group of dog lovers who also forcibly released the captured stray dogs and vandalised their van in north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the FIR lodged at K N Katju Marg Police Station, the incident took place Monday morning, when a team of MCD, comprising driver Om Prakash and staff members Ratan, Deepak, Pushpendra, and Anil, went to attend a complaint about a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the area's Sector 16.</p>.<p>The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint.</p>.Delhi govt assures it will address street dog issue with empathy amid protests .<p>"Where the team caught one more dog … a group of dog lovers confronted the staff and allegedly misbehaved with them," read the FIR.</p>.<p>It said the group physically assaulted the staff and forcibly released the captured dogs inside a school premises in Sector 16.</p>.<p>The group allegedly broke the vehicle's glass, damaged the dog-catching net, log book, and ignition key, and took away the vehicle's tools.</p>.<p>A police officer said they are checking CCTV footage to gauge what transpired.</p>.<p>"These people violated rules by interrupting government work, abusing our staff, and even trying to tamper with the vehicle. A complaint has been filed, and we have asked the police to take appropriate action," an MCD official said.</p>