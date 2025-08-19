Menu
'Van vandalised, strays forcibly freed': Animal lovers 'attack' MCD dog catchers at Delhi's Rohini area

The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 14:28 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 14:28 IST
India NewsDelhiMCDstray dogDog AttackDelhi GovernmentAnimal lovers

