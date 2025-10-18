Today's Horoscope – December 11, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 December 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour — stay warned.
Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 5
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Your emotions may feel misleading, but your loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building up your social network is indicated. Be articulate and put your views across confidently.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 8
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out. Family relationships are highlighted.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces may make things seem more problematic than they really are. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Avoid compromising situations at work.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 4
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): What you do and say cannot possibly please everyone today. Stop people-pleasing — you’ve been trying to please everyone and have little energy left for yourself.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 1
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you’ll avoid falling out with close ones. You begin to view problems more clearly with family support. Stay flexible and open-minded when faced with something new.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Educational pursuits make rewarding hobbies and help relieve stress. Studying opens new horizons. Children take up a lot of your time today.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Ask yourself if you’ve blown a relationship out of proportion and lost perspective. An exciting job offer could put you back on the competitive track. Finances remain budgetary.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You may be charged up to buy a vehicle today. An older family member’s health may need medical attention. Unique entertainment could spark a romantic interest.
Lucky colour: Violet Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Your partner enjoys helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist. Accept positive contributions and influences from others.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 8
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. Keep cool and analyse the situation. Watch for clashes with romantic partners or close associates. Strive for balance between work and rest.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Your creativity is high but spells of moodiness may mar the day. Watch your energy levels and health. Seek independent advice on important projects.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev