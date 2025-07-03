Today's Horoscope – December 19, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes.
Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Indigo
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today.
Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number:1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy Lucky Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today.
Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.
Lucky Colour: Apricot Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix.
Lucky Colour: amber Lucky Number 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev