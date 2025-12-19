<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes talks toward ending the war in Ukraine are "getting close to something" ahead of a US meeting with Russian officials this weekend. During an Oval Office event, Trump told reporters, "I hope Ukraine moves quickly."</p><p>Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White House official said, as they continue trying to coax an agreement out of both Russia and Ukraine to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.</p><p>Witkoff and Kushner met a Ukrainian delegation over two days in Berlin on Sunday and Monday and U.S. officials said they came away with a belief that the two sides are not far apart, although the thorniest issue, Russia's insistence on gaining Ukrainian territory in any settlement, remains outstanding.</p>.Donald Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon.<p>Opinion polls in Ukraine have shown that few Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions, which remain a key Russian condition for ending its war. The Russians have shown little willingness to compromise on their demands.</p><p>"I hope Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there," Trump said, an apparent reference to recent Russian gains on the battlefield.</p><p>Ukraine could receive security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense pledge under a proposed peace deal with Russia — an unprecedented offer aimed at ending the war sparked by Moscow’s 2022 invasion.</p>