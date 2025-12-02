Today's Horoscope – December 2, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 December 2025, 18:32 IST
March 21 - April 20
This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land. Colour: Coral; Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Colour: Yellow; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up Colour: Pistachio; Number: 4
June 22 - July 22
Caution advised. Avoid antagonistic behaviour. There may be conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Magenta; Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self-awareness. Colour: Mango; Number: 3
August 22 - September 23
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations, today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Colour: green; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Your boundless energy and stamina keep the day going but at times you need to step back and listen. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Colour: Plum; Number:1
October 23 - November 21
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. Colour: red; Number:2
November 22 - December 21
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Colour: Brown; Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Colour: Lilac; Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Colour: Cerise; Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Colour: Purple; Number: 1
Amara Ramdev