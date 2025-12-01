Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Swiss challenge for India

Both teams played their previous matches in Chennai and will have their first taste of the newly-built stadium, posing a fresh challenge.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 18:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 18:26 IST
Sports NewsHockey

Follow us on :

Follow Us