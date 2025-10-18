Today's Horoscope – December 20, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous.
Colour: Cream Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem.
Colour: Rose Number: 6
May 22 - June 21
Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting. Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth.
Colour: Jade Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
You are overly sensitive today and take offence at an imagined slight by your colleague. Stay cool. Others can have an opinion too without necessarily coinciding with yours.
Colour: Ash Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her.
Colour: mango Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
In a close relationship, you want to get across some brutally honest truths today, but do it with kindness- the idea should be for better clarity, not enmity. Youngsters at home are buoyant today.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues.
Colour: Coffee Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Colour: Cerise Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual.
Colour: Opal Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Colour: Pista-green number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
Amara Ramdev