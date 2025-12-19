Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'It Was Just an Accident' movie review: Panahi’s tale of doubt, memory and consequences

The film keeps circling uncomfortable questions, carefully avoiding easy answers.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 19:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
It Was Just an Accident (Persian) (Amazon Prime Rentals)
4/5
Director:Jafar Panahi
Cast:Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 19:42 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us