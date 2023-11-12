Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 12, 2023
Published 11 November 2023, 19:26 IST
Aries
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Stress related health problems may crop up- also allergies of the skin. A high fibre diet, meditation and yoga is necessary. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 4
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 2
1 hour ago
Gemini
Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Lucky Colour: Lilac . Lucky Number: 9
1 hour ago
Cancer
Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Leo
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 1
1 hour ago
Virgo
Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5
1 hour ago
Libra
Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
Scorpio
The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 8
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 6
1 hour ago
Capricorn
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 2
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4
1 hour ago
Pisces
New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3