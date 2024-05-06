Heavy metals, pesticide cocktails found in over 400 Indian products; here is full list

Bengaluru: From heavy metals like lead and mercury to high levels of pesticides and fungicides, including those banned for decades for affecting human health, the European Food Safety Authority has found 467 Indian products unsafe. Here is the full list.
As can be seen from the list, over 200 of these products were found to have more than one active substance which are either banned in the European Union or restricted. A handful of the products are also issued notice for incorrect labelling, this means not declaring ingredients. The EU has taken a strict stance on labels to protect consumers from allergies.
For years, the government has been trying to standardise products. For instance, packaging of edible oil has been made compulsory to ensure better information to consumers. However, experts note that this doesn't automatically ensure quality, especially with regard to contamination, especially when the source itself is contaminated.
