Today's Horoscope – January 11, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 January 2026, 18:38 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Colour: Magenta; Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Colour: Sky-Blue; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Purple; Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Honey; Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Colour Grey; number : 8
August 22 - September 23
Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Colour: Green; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Colour: Mauve; Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Colour: Pink; Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Colour: Amethyst; Number 4
December 23 - January 20
An unexpected encounter could lead to a lucrative deal. Avoid overspending and cherish special outings to add zest to your relationships. Colour: Maroon; Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Your hard work will be rewarded, and joy will come through friends. Consider a personal makeover, but steer clear of gambling and speculative ventures. Colour: Mustard; Number:3
February 20 - March 20
Aim high, but stay grounded. Avoid controversies and maintain a low profile to ensure a smooth day. Checking onto a health spa will rejuvenate you and get you invigorated. Colour: Ivory; Number: 1
Amara Ramdev