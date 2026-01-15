Today's Horoscope – January 17, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Colour: Blue Number: 4
April 21 - May 21
Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant-other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern. Colour: Maroon Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Colour: gold Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Colour: Coffee-brown Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced – don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Colour: Sunflower-yellow Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Colour: Pink Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Colour: Caramel Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don’t hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Colour: emerald Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out. Colour: Ash Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Colour: violet Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Colour: Saffron Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Mango Number: 2
Amara Ramdev