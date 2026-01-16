<p>Bidar: The former minister and former president of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Bheemanna Khandre (102) has passed away at his home in Bhalki on Friday night. He had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last two weeks.</p><p>He was suffering from age-related ailments and was being treated with life support. He is survived by two sons and five daughters including Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre. </p>.Karnataka: Prison committee suggests reforms, implementation remains key.<p>He had represented Bhalki assembly constituency for four times and also served as MLC for two periods. He had served as transport minister in Veerappa Moily's cabinet in 1992. Several religious heads and leaders have expressed condolence for his death.</p>