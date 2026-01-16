Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former Karnataka minister Bheemanna Khandre passes away at 102

He was suffering from age-related ailments and was being treated with life support.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 18:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 18:48 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us