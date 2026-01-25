Today's Horoscope – January 25, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 24 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Colour: Velvet-black Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A short trip could be fruitful and open up new doors for you. Getting involved in an organisation or involvement in large groups gratifying. Don't spend your money on gifts for people who don’t really deserve it. Colour: Sky-blue Number: 8
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now.
Colour: Olive- green Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Coffee-brown Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.
Colour:Khaki-brown Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption.
Colour: Pink-gold Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Travel may ignite new romantic sparks and introduce you to exciting encounters. Embrace the changes occurring within your home life, as they will ultimately empower you to regain control and direction. Your magnetic personality will undoubtedly make you the centre of attention at social gatherings.
Colour: Steel-grey Number:1
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A trip to the seaside may be just what you need to recharge your batteries. Expect financial rewards, whether through investments, gifts, or unexpected tax returns. Embrace a more carefree attitude and allow yourself to enjoy the present moment.
Colour: Fire engine-red Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Demonstrate professionalism and dedication in your
work, as it will undoubtedly accelerate your progress. Be mindful of your irritability, as it may lead to unnecessary friction within your family. Approach dominating individuals with diplomacy and tact.
Colour: Bottle-green Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): you are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: aqua-green Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Copper-sheen number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: snow-white Number: 3
Amara Ramdev