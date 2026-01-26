Menu
77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on display; parade to begin at 10.30 am

Hello Readers! India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic day with the grand parade beginning at 10:30 am at Kartavya Path near India Gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on this special occasion saying, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor. The overarching theme of this year's event is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. This day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Follow DH to track the latest updates from the 77th Republic Day celebrations.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 04:09 IST
Highlights
08:1526 Jan 2026

77th Republic Day 2026 Live Updates |PM Modi greets nation on Republic Day

07:1626 Jan 2026

77th Republic Day 2026 Live Updates | Security beefed up across Delhi in view of Republic Day

07:1426 Jan 2026

77th Republic Day 2026 Live Updates | As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day, a part of the celebrations was seen at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

09:2126 Jan 2026

77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 'Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic': Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on Republic Day 

09:1126 Jan 2026

'Let us strive for a strong, self-reliant India': UP CM Adityanath on Republic Day

09:0626 Jan 2026

On Republic Day, Mamata calls for collective vigilance to uphold Constitution

08:4326 Jan 2026

Deccan Herald wishes our readers a very happy 77th Republic Day!

08:3026 Jan 2026

77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends R-Day greeting to India, praises Quad connect

Published 26 January 2026, 02:50 IST
