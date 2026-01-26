LIVE 77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on display; parade to begin at 10.30 am

Hello Readers! India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic day with the grand parade beginning at 10:30 am at Kartavya Path near India Gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on this special occasion saying, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor. The overarching theme of this year's event is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. This day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Follow DH to track the latest updates from the 77th Republic Day celebrations.