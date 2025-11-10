Today's Horoscope – November 10, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 November 2025, 18:47 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Joint ventures could easily turn into dead-end projects. Put off decision-making tonight. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Delicate financial interests need to be managed carefully. Teamwork ensures success. Any action you take could have far-reaching effects, especially concerning domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships.
Lucky colour: Aubergine Lucky number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Don't be too quick to react. Keep to yourself and plan any move carefully. Major job changes or professional opportunities are likely. For singles, unexpected meetings could lead to exciting friendships.
Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Travel plans look good, but make sure all arrangements are finalized beforehand. A letter or message brings good news. Take time to help old friends or relatives who have faced bad luck.
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 1
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Follow your impulses today, but if in doubt, seek clarity. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for romance may arise through social gatherings or events.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine Lucky number: 5
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sep 23): Travel and transportation matters are highlighted today — a good day to buy a vehicle or gadgets. Be patient with stressed family members as domestic harmony may be hard to maintain.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Children may be demanding and test your patience. Avoid getting upset over small issues. You’re likely to progress in your professional field, with finances remaining steady.
Lucky colour: Lilac Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a gathering — it could help you make new contacts. Health remains stable, but watch your weight and cholesterol. Take care of respiratory and sinus issues.
Lucky colour: Chocolate Lucky number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Avoid making major commitments today. Friendship takes centre stage and you’ll find yourself in demand. Expect organizational changes — a transfer is quite possible.
Lucky colour: Jade Lucky number: 6
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): A vehicle purchase may be on the cards. Changes in routine might feel uncomfortable at first, but adapt quickly — it’ll highlight your flexibility and skills.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A great day to start a new fitness routine. Romantic encounters could lead to ego clashes. Career-wise, a new opportunity may arise — decide if lateral growth is as rewarding as promotion.
Lucky colour: Ash Lucky number: 2
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): You prefer privacy, but Venus brings charm and attention your way. Female colleagues or superiors could pose challenges — avoid compromising situations at work.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev