Today's Horoscope - November 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 November 2023, 18:47 IST
Aries
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 7
Leo
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 1
Virgo
A party puts you in the limelight .don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Lucky Number: 5. Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Libra
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 6