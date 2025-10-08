Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

After being replaced as ODI captain, Rohit Sharma opens up; reflects on India's winning process

The former skipper credited unity and a strong team culture as India’s greatest strengths.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 05:03 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaIndian Cricket teamCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us