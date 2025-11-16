Today's Horoscope – November 16, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
There may be issues changing family circumstances. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation and you'll deal with all situations better. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue this now.
Colour: Lavender Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Frustration at another's incompetence is building up. Best to move away from the trouble spot. Friends bring joy. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
Colour: Purple Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You have to let go of your past. The week seems enticing, and you attract new admirers. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want.
Colour: Magenta Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Colour: Silver Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards.
Colour: Magenta Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Colour: Brown Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you.
Colour: Mauve Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Colour: White Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Colour: red Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums.
Colour: Aubergine Number: 4
Amara Ramdev