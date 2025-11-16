Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Arjun Erigaisi knocks out Levon Aronian to reach FIDE quarterfinals

The ever Gentleman, Aronian congratulated Arjun with a smile. Interestingly, Aronian had singled out Arjun as his favourite, a few days back.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 19:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 19:36 IST
Sports NewsChessFIDE

Follow us on :

Follow Us